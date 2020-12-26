As Pep Guardiola and his Man City squad get ready to face Newcastle in one of the evening’s fixtures on Boxing Day, they’ve been hit by a real blow.

According to BBC Sport, the Citizens have four members of staff that have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two are staff who have been forced to isolate immediately, as have first-team stars, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

A potential replacement for Jesus, Sergio Aguero, is only just making his way back to full fitness and may not be risked by Guardiola, whilst Walker’s absence could prove to be a real problem for the Catalan.

City generally haven’t been at their best when their first-choice back four haven’t been fit and available.

With both players missing all of the festive fixtures, it will be interesting to see how much of an effect it has on results.

After the Newcastle game, City play Everton two days afterwards before facing Chelsea on January 3.