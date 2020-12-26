Christmas is a time of giving as well as peace and goodwill to all.

What do you give the man who has everything, or at least can arguably afford everything?

If Cristiano Ronaldo wants something, he’s in the enviable position of being able to order it or buy it straightaway.

However, he did get something he wanted this festive season, but it was a gift to give to anyone else that wanted it.

On Boxing Day, the Portuguese announced the re-opening of his Pestana CR7 hotel in Funchal.