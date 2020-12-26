Given that he still hasn’t been announced as Paris Saint-Germain’s new manager, it’s pretty presumptuous for Mauricio Pochettino to want to ensure that Lionel Messi ends up in the French capital.

According to Le Parisien and cited by MARCA, the Argentinian’s arrival in the hot-seat is expected to smooth the path for Barcelona’s No.10 to follow him in the summer, once his contract with the Catalan giants ends.

For his part, Messi has already noted that he is waiting to see who is elected as the new president and what their plans are for the team and club before making a decision on what his next move is.

PSG are one of the only teams in world football that would be able to afford his salary, but if Messi’s issue with Barcelona is one of them not having a competitive team, he’s hardly likely to have the same in Paris.

Though PSG have Neymar and Mbappe, the truth is that Ligue 1 isn’t as strong as the other European leagues, and both the Brazilian and Frenchman aren’t likely to hang around for too much longer unless a Champions League title is forthcoming.