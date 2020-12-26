Manchester United star enters bracket with Rooney and Ronaldo after scoring against Leicester

Marcus Rashford netted his 50th Premier League goal for Manchester United this afternoon – and he’s the third youngest player ever to have done it.

Rashford fluffed his lines with a dreadful header in the first-half of the contest, but wasn’t going to allow that to lower his confidence, beating Kasper Schmeichel with a fine finish soon after.

Though his contributions were not enough to get Man United all three points out of the game, it was a significant goal for the England international from a personal perspective.

As BT Sport report, it was Rashford’s 50th Premier League goal in a Man United shirt, making him the third youngest ever to have hit that tally for the Red Devils.

Two United legends for company ? Marcus Rashford becomes the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 5??0?? Premier League goals ? pic.twitter.com/oo1LWNyrQR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2020

He’s in extremely esteemed company, too, with Wayne Rooney first and Cristiano Ronaldo in second. If Rashford goes on to achieve half of what those two have in their careers in the game, he’ll go down as one of the greats.

While he has fallen narrowly short of Rooney and Ronaldo, Rashford is playing in a significantly worse side, all due respect, than those two were. It’s very impressive from the academy product.