With a win at the King Power Stadium in their Boxing Day fixture, Man United could leapfrog Leicester City into second place in the Premier League table.

By contrast, three points for the Foxes could see any advantage the Red Devils have thanks to a game in hand, wiped out.

An attacking game from both teams is to be expected, although United fans are once again none too happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selection.

The green shoots of recovery are beginning to bloom for the Old Trafford outfit, with performance levels rising and results following.

If the Red Devils are able to build up a head of steam, particularly over the festive period, then there’s no reason why they can’t challenge Liverpool in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, they’ll need the support of their fans, and it doesn’t look like they have it for the Leicester game at least, the line-up berated by a number of them on Twitter.

rubbish lineup. L incoming — messi ? (@fcbmessifc10) December 26, 2020

Sick and Tired of this Ole’s ill formation all the time???? — pogba nigeria bro (@pogba_9ja) December 26, 2020

This really isn’t the game to be starting James — George (@utdcentro) December 26, 2020