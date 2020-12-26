Menu

‘Rubbish line up’ – These Man United fans are furious at Solskjaer’s team selection for Leicester test

Manchester United FC
Posted by

With a win at the King Power Stadium in their Boxing Day fixture, Man United could leapfrog Leicester City into second place in the Premier League table.

By contrast, three points for the Foxes could see any advantage the Red Devils have thanks to a game in hand, wiped out.

An attacking game from both teams is to be expected, although United fans are once again none too happy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selection.

The green shoots of recovery are beginning to bloom for the Old Trafford outfit, with performance levels rising and results following.

If the Red Devils are able to build up a head of steam, particularly over the festive period, then there’s no reason why they can’t challenge Liverpool in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘He wants to win trophies’ – BT Sport pundits laud Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Man United
Video: Stunner from Harvey Barnes draws Leicester level against Man United
Video: Rashford strokes home for Man United to atone for earlier error

However, they’ll need the support of their fans, and it doesn’t look like they have it for the Leicester game at least, the line-up berated by a number of them on Twitter.

More Stories Dan James Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. ashely sandra says:
    December 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    why is wan bissaka out

    Reply
  2. James 3 says:
    December 26, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Should have got pottacheno

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.