Video: “Did you mean it?” – Cheeky Geoff Shreeves quizzes Arsenal star after unusual goal vs Chelsea

Geoff Shreeves asked Bukayo Saka if he meant that goal against Chelsea post-match – and the Arsenal star didn’t hesitate with his answer.

You could be forgiven for thinking that Saka intended to get the ball into the penalty area, rather than finding the back of the net, when he took one look up and put his foot through it.

However, the ball did somehow fly beyond Edouard Mendy and into the Chelsea net, with the 19-year-old scoring Arsenal’s third of the contest and essentially securing all three points.

Only Saka will know if he actually meant it or not, and we wouldn’t really expect him to give an honest answer even if he didn’t, but all we can do is take his word for it.

As Saka walked past Sky Sports interviewer Geoff Shreeves post-match, he was asked whether his goal was intentional. Of course, Saka claimed that it was…

