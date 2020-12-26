Kieran Trippier’s 10-week absence from Atletico Madrid’s first-team because of betting irregularities is sure to cause the Spanish outfit untold problems.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man had settled well into life at the Wanda Metropolitano, and with Atleti sitting pretty at the top of the La Liga table heading into the final fixture of the year, Diego Simeone could well have done without his loss until February.

However, it appears that the manager has already identified a replacement and, what’s more, Don Balon report that any deal is for a permanent switch rather than just a loan to cover Trippier’s hiatus.

Simeone is looking towards North London again, but this time it’s an Arsenal player that has piqued his interest.

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s about protecting ourselves’ – Wolves ban their players from visiting supermarkets Pochettino hoping Argentinian connection will help secure Messi for PSG Man City in crisis ahead of Boxing Day fixtures as four test positive for coronavirus

Don Balon suggest that Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who Los Colchoneros tried to unsuccessfully sign in the summer, is being targeted again.

A price of £20m is quoted, and at that price, providing that the Gunners are willing to sell on this occasion, the player is a real bargain.