With Steven Gerrard doing so well as manager of Rangers and threatening to break the stranglehold that Celtic have had on the Scottish Premiership for years, it’s understandable why conversations will be had as to the former Liverpool captain’s suitability for the top job at Anfield.

Gerrard excelled there as a player and is clearly still held in high esteem by everyone at the club.

Sooner or later Jurgen Klopp will decide to hand the reigns of the club over to a new face, but Gerrard believes that it isn’t a foregone conclusion that it will be him that’s entrusted to take the Reds forward.

“I get asked this question a lot and, for me, what will be will be. Would I love to be the coach of Liverpool one day? Is it a dream? Of course,” he said to The Athletic (subscription required), cited by the Daily Mirror.

“It’s a club that means everything to me but we’ve one of, if not the best, managers in the world who has been absolutely incredible since he came through the door.

“And the success he’s delivered in the last couple of years means that Liverpool are in a fantastic place. Long may that continue.

“The club have been absolutely amazing with me throughout my playing career, I still watch all of the games, my relationships are still very strong, I’ve still got ex-team-mates playing in the team and that’s where it is.

“There’s nothing else to really discuss on it.”

More Stories / Latest News Mikel Arteta makes bold claim about where Arsenal are heading as they prepare to face Chelsea Simeone wants Arsenal star as cover for Trippier absence at Atletico Madrid ‘It’s about protecting ourselves’ – Wolves ban their players from visiting supermarkets

Much will depend on timing of course. Klopp clearly has much more to give in the position before decided to move on, and by then it’s entirely possible that another big-name club will have snapped up Gerrard.

What will be, will be.