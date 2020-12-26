“Trying to get sacked” – These Arsenal fans not happy with Mikel Arteta after seeing XI to face Chelsea

Arsenal’s starting eleven for their clash with Chelsea this evening has been announced – and these Gunners fans on Twitter are not best pleased.

The North London giants are enduring their worst start to the season in recent memory under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta. Perhaps you wouldn’t have tipped them has top four challengers this term, but nobody expected them to be relegation battlers.

But, that’s the reality for Arsenal fans and the situation their club find themselves in. They’ve been unprecedentedly bad this term, and face Chelsea this evening hoping and praying for what would be an unlikely result, even at the Emirates, such is the graveness of the situation.

Arteta has named the eleven who will take to the field to contest the three points on offer in today’s game, and reflecting the mood within the fan base at current, some fans on Twitter are not happy. Here’s how they reacted to news of the Gunners’ starting eleven.

? Here’s how we lineup for tonight’s game…#ARSCHE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020

Still no Saliba or Nelson in the matchday squad? — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) December 26, 2020

That entire XI bar Saka & Tierney is a disgrace Chelsea gonna put us out of our misery pic.twitter.com/i9sNOPFnNN — James (@ClockEndJamesXI) December 26, 2020

We have lost ?? — Abu is Boujee (@OlabodeLA) December 26, 2020

why is xhaka being treated differently to the others — rachel ?? (@afcrachel) December 26, 2020

He wants the sack — FM (@Friasimo) December 26, 2020