Menu

“Trying to get sacked” – These Arsenal fans not happy with Mikel Arteta after seeing XI to face Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s starting eleven for their clash with Chelsea this evening has been announced – and these Gunners fans on Twitter are not best pleased.

The North London giants are enduring their worst start to the season in recent memory under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta. Perhaps you wouldn’t have tipped them has top four challengers this term, but nobody expected them to be relegation battlers.

MORE: “Instant dub” – These Chelsea fans celebrate two players’ inclusions in starting XI to face Arsenal

But, that’s the reality for Arsenal fans and the situation their club find themselves in. They’ve been unprecedentedly bad this term, and face Chelsea this evening hoping and praying for what would be an unlikely result, even at the Emirates, such is the graveness of the situation.

More Stories / Latest News
“Instant dub” – These Chelsea fans celebrate two players’ inclusions in starting XI to face Arsenal
‘Give Mesut Ozil the money’ – Ian Wright wants three Arsenal players dropped and Ozil moved on
Video: ‘Natural goalscorer’ – Brendan Rodgers praises Vardy’s instincts after point-saving goal vs Man United

Arteta has named the eleven who will take to the field to contest the three points on offer in today’s game, and reflecting the mood within the fan base at current, some fans on Twitter are not happy. Here’s how they reacted to news of the Gunners’ starting eleven.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.