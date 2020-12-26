“Instant dub” – These Chelsea fans celebrate two players’ inclusions in starting XI to face Arsenal

Chelsea’s starting eleven has been announced for today’s trip to the Emirates, with these Blues fans celebrating what they believe to be a brilliant side – particularly with the return of their two starting full-backs!

The Blues suffered a wobble with losses against Everton and Wolves, having previously looked like the team most capable of challenging Liverpool for their Premier League crown.

However, they bounced back on Monday with a 3-0 victory over rivals West Ham, even with Frank Lampard’s men still looking as though they were a couple of yards off the pace.

They head to relegation-battling Arsenal this evening in hope of picking up another three points in their quest to launch a title challenge.

Lampard named his starting eleven for the contest, and these Chelsea fans have picked out two players in particular that they’re delighted to see in the side. Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who have both had injury problems of late, both start – and it’s party time for the Chelsea faithful on Twitter!

James and Chilwell siuuuuu — Ayo (@CFCAyo_) December 26, 2020

JAMES AND CHILWELL STARTING pic.twitter.com/uZCCrRYZaR — Pys (@CFCPys) December 26, 2020

Reece james back. instant dub. — victorwall (@Victorvdwal) December 26, 2020

Reece James and Chilwell pic.twitter.com/y2elHXzIhv — Ali ???? (@TheBeardedRauI) December 26, 2020