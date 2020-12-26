Arsenal star reveals what Mikel Arteta told them in dressing room to inspire Chelsea victory

Kieran Tierney has revealed what Mikel Arteta said to the Arsenal players at half-time to spur them on to victory, as reported by the Mirror.

Tierney was a standout performer for the Gunners in what was a good team display all-round. While there are several within Arteta’s ranks who need to be moved on at the earliest opportunity, you get the feeling that the Scotsman is not one of them – quite the opposite, in fact.

He looks to be the long-term solution at left-back for Arsenal and proved it once more with a fine display during his side’s 3-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates this evening, which halted their run of poor form.

Arsenal headed into the half-time break 2-0, a fragile lead in the Premier League, especially against such strong opposition, but added a third before seeing the game out and picking up all three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tierney revealed what Arteta told his players in the dressing room at half-time which gave them the added boost to go on and win the game. He’s quoted by the Mirror saying:

“Keep going. The last few weeks we’ve been in a different situation at half-time, so we did go in more positive.”

“As I said, it was ‘keep going’. It was hard work that got us here in the first place, so we need to keep that up first and foremost.”

Arteta has come under plenty of criticism of late, and for good reason, but he got it spot on today. Only time will tell if it was a one off, or the start of a sensational turnaround of fortunes for Arsenal.