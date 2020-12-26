Video: Bruno Fernandes does it again – Manchester United talisman nets at Leicester City

Bruno Fernandes has done it again. The Manchester United talisman has fired them into the lead against Leicester City this afternoon.

Fernandes, who signed for United back in January, has arguably been the best player in the Premier League so far this campaign.

He headed into today’s clash with the Foxes with 13 goals in all competitions, quite the return for a midfielder. He’s just added number 14 to give his side the lead.

Substitute Edinson Cavani played it into Fernandes’ path, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Portugal international beat Kasper Schmeichel and found the back of the net.

Another game, another goal for Bruno Fernandes! ? Edinson Cavani with a HUGE impact from the bench to create the assist! pic.twitter.com/6lwaGioMYn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2020

Time and time again, Fernandes has stepped up to the mark and delivered for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His manager must absolutely adore him.

United headed into today’s game knowing that a win would take them into second-place in the Premier League. Fernandes and co are not going to let Liverpool retain their title without putting up a fight.