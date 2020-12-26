There was certainly no love lost on the Boxing Day edition of Soccer AM.

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, had been on the show and was doing his best at giving Jimmy Bullard’s ‘You know the drill’ challenges a go.

Nothing could’ve prepared the latter for a wild lunge from the former Liverpool man that knocked Bullard flying, however.

Fortunately, there was no serious injury which, when you look at the footage in real time, is something of a minor miracle.