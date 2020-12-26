Video: Cascarino compares Arsenal to a team that have been promoted from the Championship

As they head into the Boxing Day match against Chelsea, it’s true that Arsenal are in consistently terrible Premier League form.

Whatever Mikel Arteta has been trying during the 2020/21 domestic campaign it hasn’t worked, and whilst the Gunners are not quite in free fall at present, they do need a win or two to propel them up the table.

Former Chelsea player turned radio pundit, Tony Cascarino, didn’t hold back in his assessment of the north Londoners on talkSPORT, comparing them to a Championship team that had just been promoted.