Video: Bruno Fernandes is magic – watch Man United star’s tip of the hat after scoring vs Leicester

Bruno Fernandes is magic, and he tipped his magic hat to the supporters at home after netting against Leicester City.

Fernandes is, at current, the best player in the country, and proved it with another man of the match display against Leicester City this afternoon.

The Portugal international scored yet another goal for the Red Devils, firing low past Kasper Schmeichel, before wheeling away in celebration with his teammates.

After his teammates began to jog back to the halfway-line, Fernandes enjoyed the moment with the spotlight shone on him alone.

Fernandes picked out the nearest TV camera and tipped his hat to the fans watching the game at home.

Another game, another goal for Bruno Fernandes! ? Edinson Cavani with a HUGE impact from the bench to create the assist! pic.twitter.com/6lwaGioMYn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2020

Magic Fernandes may be, he wasn’t wizard enough to prevent Jamie Vardy from spoiling the Man United party with an equaliser just minutes after the visitors went in front.

Fernandes is a winner by design, so there’ll be nobody more disappointed than him on the coach back to Manchester.

Especially after doing the tip of the hat…