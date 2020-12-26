Menu

Video: ‘He wants to win trophies’ – BT Sport pundits laud Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Man United

Manchester United FC
Bruno Fernandes’ impact on Manchester United is self-evident, with the Portuguese almost always either scoring or providing an assist when he plays.

The Portuguese was at it again during the Boxing Day match against Leicester City, providing an assist for Marcus Rashford to slide the Red Devils into the lead at the King Power Stadium.

In the build up to the game, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage were full of praise for the attacking midfielder, whilst at pains to point out that one player shouldn’t make a team.

