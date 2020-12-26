Bruno Fernandes’ impact on Manchester United is self-evident, with the Portuguese almost always either scoring or providing an assist when he plays.

The Portuguese was at it again during the Boxing Day match against Leicester City, providing an assist for Marcus Rashford to slide the Red Devils into the lead at the King Power Stadium.

In the build up to the game, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage were full of praise for the attacking midfielder, whilst at pains to point out that one player shouldn’t make a team.

“Since he’s come in, he’s been sensational!” “Yeah they’re winning lots of games, but he wants to win trophies.” “That’s what being at United is all about.”@mrjakehumphrey, @RobbieSavage8 and Paul Scholes heap praise on Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Man Utd ? pic.twitter.com/o4034cER1i — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport