Video: Mason Mount comes close for Chelsea by striking post with superb free-kick from range

Chelsea came agonisingly close to taking the lead in some fashion in the 13th minute, with Mason Mount striking the post with a free-kick.

After Granit Xhaka shocked absolutely nobody by giving away a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, Mount stood over the ball with intention.

The England international, whose meteoric rise under Frank Lampard has been well-documented, bent the ball over the wall and in the direction of the goal.

Unfortunately for Mount, and Chelsea as a whole, his effort clipped the outside of the post and went out for a goal-kick. What a goal this would have been.

Mount certainly has that in his locker. Much of Chelsea’s success from corners this term has been thanks to his technique delivering from that position.

Of course, getting the ball up and down in that short space of time to hit the target is more difficult, but Mount’s technique appears to be capable in both departments.

