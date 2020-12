Given the position Leicester were in with just 10 minutes left of their Boxing Day match against Man United, Brendan Rodgers has to be a happy man that his side were able to get a draw in the end.

That was due in no small part to the striking instincts of Jamie Vardy, who just can’t seem to stop scoring against the big boys. Cometh the hour, cometh the man and all that.

Rodgers was in no doubt as to the player’s quality, eulogising about him in his post-match press conference.