Video: Rashford misses golden chance for Man United after just 70 seconds against Leicester

Manchester United FC
The top of the table clash between Leicester and Man United almost got off to the perfect start for the Red Devils after just 70 seconds.

With both teams still settling down into their rhythm, United found some space down the Foxes right-hand-side.

Bruno Fernandes had time to measure his cross and it was flighted perfectly for Marcus Rashford to power home.

Despite being unmarked and only about seven yards from goal, with the entire space of the goal to aim at, the United forward could only power it over.

Pictures from beIN Sport.

