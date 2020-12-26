He’d already missed an absolute sitter against Leicester, but when the opportunity arose for Marcus Rashford to atone for his error, he made no mistake.

There was only 70 seconds on the clock when Bruno Fernandes’ wonderfully flighted cross found Rashford unmarked and just a few yards from goal, but the striker inexplicably sent his header over the bar when it would’ve been easier to score.

It didn’t take long for United to grab the opener, however, Fernandes’ outstretched leg diverting the ball to Rashford who made no mistake.

No mistake from Marcus Rashford this time around! ? The ball falls fortunately to the United forward, who cooly convert from close range ? pic.twitter.com/UzkXO5kdlx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport