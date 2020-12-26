Menu

Video: Miss of the season contender from Che Adams who fluffs his lines just yards from goal

Southampton FC
Oh dear, Che Adams – how have you missed that? The Southampton attacker has fluffed his lines at the vital moment against Fulham this afternoon.

Adams took his time scoring his first goal in the Premier League, but when he did, the flood gates opened.

His contributions have been a major contributor towards Southampton’s success this term, but he’s had a moment to forget this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

After James Ward-Prowse sent a free-kick goal-bound, and it rattled the crossbar, the ball fell at the feet of Adams.

Unfortunately for the former Birmingham City man, he was unable to read the spin on the ball, which saw him miss it in it’s entirety, when he would have had a tap-in from inside the six-yard box.

Is he seriously unlucky here, or is it a horrible miss? Whatever you think, you have to acknowledge that it would’ve only taken a touch to find the back of the net…

