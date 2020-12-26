Menu

Video: Stunner from Harvey Barnes draws Leicester level against Man United

Leicester City FC
The Boxing Day fixture at the King Power Stadium between Leicester and Manchester United had certainly provided more than enough entertainment in the opening half hour of play.

Marcus Rashford had already missed a sitter after 70 seconds but then atoned for his error by putting the Red Devils ahead later in the half.

However, Harvey Barnes got the hosts back on level terms with an absolute blockbuster.

The youngster was allowed to move forward with purpose, and he didn’t need asking twice to ping one past David de Gea.

