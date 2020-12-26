The Boxing Day fixture at the King Power Stadium between Leicester and Manchester United had certainly provided more than enough entertainment in the opening half hour of play.

Marcus Rashford had already missed a sitter after 70 seconds but then atoned for his error by putting the Red Devils ahead later in the half.

However, Harvey Barnes got the hosts back on level terms with an absolute blockbuster.

The youngster was allowed to move forward with purpose, and he didn’t need asking twice to ping one past David de Gea.

What a finish! ? Harvey Barnes levels it up for Leicester with this beauty ?? pic.twitter.com/Eog6KA7K1A — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport