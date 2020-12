The Boxing Day fixture at the King Power Stadium afforded Man United the chance to leapfrog Leicester City into second place in the Premier League table with a win.

With the clock ticking down late in the second half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in pole position, but a lapse of concentration in the Red Devils’ defence saw to it that the points were shared.

In his post-match press conference, the Norwegian noted how flat the team were and how disappointing the result ended up being.