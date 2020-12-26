Chelsea pulled one back late on during their clash with Arsenal at the Emirates, with VAR awarding Tammy Abraham goal which was initially disallowed.

The Blues were not at the races at the Emirates this evening, facing an Arsenal side completely devoid of confidence, having suffered the worst start to a Premier League season in recent times.

Arsenal, though, took full advantage of Chelsea being off the pace, gaining a three-goal lead and holding it beyond the 80 minute mark.

The Gunners did lose their clean sheet, with Abraham continuing his run of good, goal-scoring form with his chest.

The goal was initially called as offside, with VAR adjudging Abraham to be in an onside position when the ball was played by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

We oftentimes complain about VAR taking goals away from the game, but it’s given us one here, if just a consolation goal for the visitors on a night to forget.