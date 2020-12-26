Video: Jamie Vardy snatches Leicester City a point against Manchester United

Leicester City have drawn level against Manchester United – and it’s that man Jamie Vardy again!

The Foxes trailed twice in the contest, with Bruno Fernandes’ goal around the 80 minute mark looking as though it was going to be the winner.

Vardy, who has been in fine form of late, had other ideas.

A smart bit of movement to gain himself a yard of space from Eric Bailly gave Vardy enough of a window to get the shot away at David De Gea’s goal.

It wasn’t the cleanest strike from Vardy, but with the help of a deflection, it was enough to find it’s way into the back of the net and draw the two sides level.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Vardy is showing no signs of slowing down, despite being the wrong side of 30. How many times is it he who takes responsibility for dragging Leicester over the line in these kind of matches?

When the time eventually comes, they’re going to find him desperately difficult to replace.