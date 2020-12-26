Menu

Video: Jamie Vardy snatches Leicester City a point against Manchester United

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leicester City have drawn level against Manchester United – and it’s that man Jamie Vardy again!

The Foxes trailed twice in the contest, with Bruno Fernandes’ goal around the 80 minute mark looking as though it was going to be the winner.

Vardy, who has been in fine form of late, had other ideas.

MORE: Video: Bruno Fernandes does it again – Manchester United talisman nets at Leicester City

A smart bit of movement to gain himself a yard of space from Eric Bailly gave Vardy enough of a window to get the shot away at David De Gea’s goal.

It wasn’t the cleanest strike from Vardy, but with the help of a deflection, it was enough to find it’s way into the back of the net and draw the two sides level.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Fernandes does it again – Manchester United talisman nets at Leicester City
12 Boxing Day matches are called off as coronavirus takes hold once again
Video: ‘He wants to win trophies’ – BT Sport pundits laud Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Man United

Vardy is showing no signs of slowing down, despite being the wrong side of 30. How many times is it he who takes responsibility for dragging Leicester over the line in these kind of matches?

When the time eventually comes, they’re going to find him desperately difficult to replace.

More Stories Jamie Vardy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.