Menu

Video: Granit Xhaka free-kick golazo – Arsenal 2-0 up against Chelsea after incredible strike

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal are leading Chelsea 2-0 at the Emirates, with Granit Xhaka scoring a sumptuous free-kick from range.

Chelsea could have gone into second place with a win today in North London, with Arsenal in a battle of their own at the other end of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta, especially with the players missing today, couldn’t have believed that his side would have Chelsea’s number in the first-half of this contest – but they absolutely have.

MORE: Video: Alexandre Lacazette fires Arsenal ahead as VAR refuses to intervene with controversial penalty call

Chelsea threatened Bernd Leno’s goal infrequently, with Arsenal creating the better chances, and getting their reward after Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot.

They weren’t done there, though. Granit Xhaka, who has been criticised plenty over recent weeks and months, stood over the ball after Arsenal were given a free-kick.

More Stories / Latest News
Stat proves big mistake made by Frank Lampard during Arsenal defeat
Video: VAR awards Tammy Abraham consolation goal for Chelsea at end of capitulation vs Arsenal
Video: Bukayo Saka’s extraordinary cross-cum-shot loops over Edouard Mendy to make it 3-0 to Arsenal

Xhaka released a thumping effort into the top-corner of the goal, with Edouard Mendy being beaten at full-stretch, and found the back of the net.

What a goal from Xhaka – and what a night this is proving to be for Arsenal!

More Stories Granit Xhaka

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Isaac Gumoshabe says:
    December 26, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.