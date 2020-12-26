What Cesar Azpilicueta shouted at Arsenal players from the stands during Chelsea’s defeat

ESPN reporter James Olley revealed what Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta shouted down from the stands during the Blues’ defeat at the Emirates.

It will have been a hard watch for Azpilicueta, who will have got no enjoyment out of seeing his beloved Chelsea side be picked apart by struggling rivals Arsenal.

The Spaniard has lost his starting spot to Reece James this campaign and remained among the substitutes at the Emirates as Chelsea were defeated 3-1 to the Gunners.

Despite not being on the field of play, that doesn’t mean that Azpilicueta was successful in keeping his cool, as ESPN reporter James Olley revealed on Twitter.

Can hear Azpilicueta shouting from the stands “another one on the floor” as Tierney is down receiving treatment. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 26, 2020

Azpilicueta was clearly not impressed with Arsenal’s continual going to ground and feigning injury, a classic time-wasting tactic – and one that Chelsea have used plenty in the past.

You wonder if Lampard will call upon Azpilicueta going forward to galvanise his struggling team. They could really do with some leadership and direction right now.

If only the Chelsea players showed the kind of passion and aggression that Azpilicueta was on the side-lines…