Menu

What Cesar Azpilicueta shouted at Arsenal players from the stands during Chelsea’s defeat

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

ESPN reporter James Olley revealed what Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta shouted down from the stands during the Blues’ defeat at the Emirates.

It will have been a hard watch for Azpilicueta, who will have got no enjoyment out of seeing his beloved Chelsea side be picked apart by struggling rivals Arsenal.

The Spaniard has lost his starting spot to Reece James this campaign and remained among the substitutes at the Emirates as Chelsea were defeated 3-1 to the Gunners.

MORE: Stat proves big mistake made by Frank Lampard during Arsenal defeat

Despite not being on the field of play, that doesn’t mean that Azpilicueta was successful in keeping his cool, as ESPN reporter James Olley revealed on Twitter.

More Stories / Latest News
Stat proves big mistake made by Frank Lampard during Arsenal defeat
Video: VAR awards Tammy Abraham consolation goal for Chelsea at end of capitulation vs Arsenal
Video: Bukayo Saka’s extraordinary cross-cum-shot loops over Edouard Mendy to make it 3-0 to Arsenal

Azpilicueta was clearly not impressed with Arsenal’s continual going to ground and feigning injury, a classic time-wasting tactic – and one that Chelsea have used plenty in the past.

You wonder if Lampard will call upon Azpilicueta going forward to galvanise his struggling team. They could really do with some leadership and direction right now.

If only the Chelsea players showed the kind of passion and aggression that Azpilicueta was on the side-lines…

More Stories Cesar Azpilicueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.