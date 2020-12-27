Arsenal could still sign former Spurs star in January as option for swap transfer opens up

You can guarantee that a former Arsenal or Spurs star signing for their rivals will burn all bridges with their former side, but Christian Eriksen will need to move somewhere next month to escape his dreadful spell with Inter Milan.

That move to Italy was the ultimate example of the grass not always being greener as Eriksen never looked like a formational fit in Milan, so it’s no surprise to see him struggling for game time.

A report from ESPN has indicated that the Danish star is likely to leave Inter next month, and Arsenal are seen as genuine contenders for his signature.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Arsenal star Thomas Partey

If we take the Spurs connection out then he does look like a positive signing for Mikel Arteta – he’s creative and experienced in the Premier League so he should improve the team, but it will come down to both Arsenal and Eriksen being willing to ignore that history with Tottenham.

Finances are also an issue for Arsenal but they go on to quote Italian outlet Calciomercato in suggesting that Inter Milan are showing an interest in Granit Xhaka, so there’s an option for a swap transfer.

Xhaka does have his dreadful moments that he manages to bounce back from but Arsenal would be able to live with him leaving, so it’s worth watching this next month to see where Eriksen actually ends up.

Arsenal fans – how would you feel about the signing of Christian Eriksen? comment below