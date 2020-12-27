The morning after the night before, and it will be Arsenal’s staff, players and supporters that will be waking up all smiles today.

Mikel Arteta finally got the performance that he had been waiting for out of the north Londoners against Chelsea, no doubt alleviating some of the pressure on himself and his team in the process.

Had Blues midfielder, Jorginho, scored with an injury time penalty, however, it could’ve been a mightily uncomfortable last few minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had previously tried to sign the midfielder without success, and there may have been a chance to acquire him in the upcoming transfer window too.

However, according to The Athletic (subscription required) and cited by the Daily Express, Chelsea are under the impression that their £50m valuation of the player won’t be met.

Furthermore, it’s believed that Arsenal retain an interest in a more creative player, such as Inter’s Christian Eriksen, who is available and for less than half the price.

You can never say never in football of course, but it does appear that Jorginho will still be a Chelsea player once the window closes for business at the end of January.