Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Arsenal star Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Thomas Partey after his recent absence from the first-team.

The Ghana international has impressed in his brief time at the Emirates Stadium, but hasn’t played since having to go off in the North London Derby defeat to Tottenham.

Partey’s hamstring injury has kept him out since then, but Arsenal could definitely do with getting him back as soon as possible.

Having shone at previous club Atletico Madrid, Partey looks one of the finest midfielders in Europe and could be a hugely important signing for the Gunners, who have endured a nightmare start to the season.

Beating Chelsea 3-1 yesterday will have lifted the mood slightly, but Arsenal would undoubtedly benefit from getting Partey back as soon as possible.

Arteta, however, says he faces a little longer out of action.

When asked if Partey could feature in upcoming games against Brighton and West Brom, Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro: “Not yet, he hasn’t started to train with us yet so I think he’s a few more days away.”