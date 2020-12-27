Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal trio following coronavirus scare

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz and Willian following a coronavirus scare in the Gunners squad.

The trio missed yesterday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, with Arteta forced to shuffle his pack a little and bring in squad players like Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Pablo Mari.

This ended up working out well for Arsenal as they got back to winning ways with a much-needed big performance against a sloppy Blues outfit.

Still, the Metro has reported on Arteta’s update on Magalhaes, Luiz, and Willian, with the latter two testing negative for coronavirus despite being ill.

The symptoms of mild cases of COVID-19 can be very similar to colds or flu, and it seems it is something else affecting the Brazilian duo, which will come as a relief to Arsenal.

The report adds, however, that Gabriel has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, so will have to miss the Gunners’ next three games due to self isolation regulations.

That’s a blow for Arsenal, with Gabriel looking solid since his summer move from Lille, but they’ll just hope he doesn’t end up testing positive in this period so he can then return to action.

“David and Willian were feeling unwell but they both tested negative but following the protocols we kept them away,” Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro.

“With Gabriel has was in touch with someone who tested positive [for Covid-19] so following the protocols as well he needs to be out.

“It is what it is. In this Covid world this can happen to any team. It has happened to us in a really bad time but that’s the reason we have other players who will jump on to the pitch and fight.”