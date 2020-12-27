Arsenal’s players are reportedly split over the Mesut Ozil situation, with some senior players said to be keen on the German playmaker being brought back into Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Ozil has endured a difficult season after being axed by Arteta, and it seems there is something of a divide in the dressing room over the whole saga, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal could perhaps do with bringing Ozil back into the team, with the Gunners lacking creativity in the final third that is costing them goals.

Arteta might do well to take on board the news that a number of his players would back Ozil’s return, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is that the Spanish tactician will U-turn on this after all this time.

This would be a big admission from Arteta, suggesting one of his biggest decisions this season was the wrong one.

Still, the Telegraph report that Ozil has no intentions of leaving Arsenal, so there may still be a way back for him at the club.