Video: Ian Wright literally in TEARS as Arsenal earn much-needed win over Chelsea

Arsenal finally got back to winning ways last night as they beat Chelsea 3-1, and it’s good to see Ian Wright happy again.

There are fewer better sights in football than Wrighty reacting to an Arsenal or England goal, and this clip below is up there with the best of them…

“It’s like watching Brazil”?

How can you not love Ian Wright?? pic.twitter.com/aNl9dtAhai — AJ (@aj33thaKay) December 26, 2020

Wright could not hide his joy as Bukayo Saka scored a superb goal to put the Gunners 3-0 up against the Blues.

He even had tears in his eyes by the end – what a guy!