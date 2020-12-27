Menu

Video: Arsenal star puts in superb shift with excellent pressing after return from lengthy injury vs Chelsea

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli made an impressive return from a lengthy injury layoff yesterday as he shone against Chelsea in a much-needed 3-1 win for the Gunners.

The Brazilian is highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium and showed why with his superb energy in this clip below of him tirelessly pressing the Blues defence…

Martinelli also notably scored a stunning solo goal against Chelsea last season, as he seems to come alive in this fixture.

Arsenal fans will be very glad he’s back, with the youngster already looking a huge upgrade on flop summer signing Willian!

