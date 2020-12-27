Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun is reportedly looking increasingly likely to leave the club as they struggle to tie him down to a new contract.

And among his admirers are Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to The Athletic, who suggest that he’s not looking close to agreeing a new deal and is tempted by a move, most likely abroad.

Still, Liverpool fans may be intrigued to learn of their interest in Balogun, who has shown promise in his brief time on the pitch for Arsenal this season.

The 19-year-old forward looks like he has a big future in the game, and the Gunners could really do well to step up efforts to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette not really firing so far this season, more options up front would be a nice problem for Mikel Arteta to have.

Balogun looks like he could be ready to play more regularly at senior level, but it perhaps looks like it won’t be at Arsenal.

Liverpool aren’t exactly in desperate need of new signings up front, but the Reds have often done smart work in the transfer market, and raiding their rivals for a fine youngster like this could be good business.

Even if Balogun didn’t go straight into the first-team at Anfield either, he could develop well under Jurgen Klopp and get opportunities in the near future.