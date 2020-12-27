Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi will miss next La Liga tie with ankle injury as superstar undergoes treatment

Barcelona have officially announced that Lionel Messi is receiving treatment for an ankle injury and that the superstar is sidelined for Tuesday night’s La Liga fixture against Eibar.

The Catalan outfit state that the blow is to Messi’s right ankle, with treatment being completed at this moment in time, it’s added that the forward is expected to return to training after Tuesday’s encounter.

Whilst that is a promising indicator that Messi will be available for the first encounter of the New Year against Huesca, it’s not a guarantee and only time will tell how the all-time great’s recovery pans out.

Ronald Koeman will have to do without the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for the first time in a La Liga tie this season, as the Blaugrana sit 5th and eight points behind rivals Atletico and Real Madrid.

Messi did experience a slight rest for a league tie when Barcelona contested Real Betis at the start of November (before the international break), as he started on the bench and played the second-half.

Messi did however experience a complete rest for two of the side’s Champions League ties, as he was left to recover in Catalonia for the trips to face Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.