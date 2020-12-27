As we move closer to the opening of the January transfer window, FC Barcelona, as many other clubs, will likely be looking to see which bargains may be available.

Mundo Deportivo report on the Catalan club’s long-term pursuits of both Man City’s Eric Garcia and Lyon striker, Memphis Depay, but it would appear that neither will join the blaugranes until at least the summer.

In Garcia’s case, Mundo Deportivo speculate that a deal is unlikely to be reached with the Premier League outfit in January, so a free transfer half way through 2021 will be the best Barcelona can hope for.

Depay absolutely remains a target for Ronald Koeman, however, the emergence of Martin Braithwaite has caused the former Dutch national team manager to hold fire on bringing his countryman to the Catalan capital per Mundo Deportivo.

More Stories / Latest News The opening of a new coffee shop franchise hints at Arsenal star’s next destination Liverpool could change transfer plans after major development on £22m-rated star Lampard convinced Premier League star would be perfect Chelsea signing for two reasons

That and the fact that there have been no offers whatsoever for the Dane, who now appears to be set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

It’s an incredible turnaround in fortunes for the striker, and he could end up saving the club millions of euros into the bargain.