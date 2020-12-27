Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admits he’ll have to have a talk with struggling striker Timo Werner after his latest poor performance in yesterday’s defeat against Arsenal.

The Germany international is on a poor run at the moment, having failed to score in his last ten games in all competitions, and it seems Lampard isn’t impressed with how he’s been playing.

The Blues boss was particularly critical of Werner after the 3-1 loss to Arsenal, admitting his summer signing didn’t offer enough in any department.

Lampard added that he planned to talk to Werner about his dip in form, suggesting that even if it’s down to tiredness, it’s not enough of an excuse.

“Certainly the goals not going in is always something an attacking player will get judged on. The subs, I could have made more. But I felt I had to make the subs in those two areas to inject energy,” Lampard said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“For today Timo wasn’t giving us enough with or without the ball.

“Some of it we have to give him time. I keep saying the same thing because it’s a different league but we also have to get there quickly.

“We’ll see about the tiredness – I’ll have a conversation with him. But I felt I had to make changes to change the course of the match.”

Chelsea fans will hope Lampard can get Werner back to his best, with the 24-year-old initially looking hugely promising when he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The former RB Leipzig forward showed his immense potential in his time in the Bundesliga and he surely hasn’t lost all that talent overnight.