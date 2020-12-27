Menu

Awful Timo Werner stat will have Chelsea fans worried he’s the next Fernando Torres

Timo Werner looked one of the most exciting signings of the summer when he made the move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea, but he’s on an awful run of form right now.

The talented Germany international doesn’t look his usual self at all, and he once again went missing for Chelsea as they suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

This means Werner has now gone ten games without a goal in all competitions, which is his worst run in over four years, according to Opta Joe…

Chelsea have been a bit cursed when it comes to signing strikers in recent times, and this worrying stat will have Blues supporters thinking of flops like Fernando Torres.

The Spaniard was a notable big-name and big-money signing who ended up being a huge disappointment, and Werner seems to be following in his footsteps now.

Of course, it’s only his first season at Chelsea and in English football in general, so there’s every chance the 24-year-old can turn things around for himself eventually.

This is not a great start, however, and it’s costing Frank Lampard’s side as their strong early season form deserts them.

Chelsea now have just one win in their last five games in all competitions.

