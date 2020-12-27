Chelsea to accelerate plans to sign superstar striker with January move after goal struggles this season

Chelsea are ranked among the top scorers in the Premier League this season because they’ve found a way to put three or four past the worst teams, but they are developing a serious issue in tight games where they just do not have a reliable goal scorer in the side.

They already had a strong strike force and the summer additions of Ziyech, Havertz and Werner threatened to make it even more formidable, but it’s just not happened so far this season.

Tammy Abraham leads the way with six goals and Kurt Zoma is actually the second top scorer in the team, so it sounds like they have plans to make another big move in January.

Previous reports had indicated that they would make a serious attempt to sign Erling Haaland in the summer, but ESPN are now reporting that those plans will be accelerated as they look to bring him in next month.

Obviously Haaland would be a gamechanger due to his ability to put the ball in the net – he’s scored over 100 goals in only 143 games and he keeps impressing whenever he steps up a level, so it would be amazing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

The report does state that Dortmund may not want to sell him just now and there will also be heavy competition for his signature, so it’s not clear if he would actually be available.

You also have to wonder if the time will come for Chelsea’s owners where they look to replace Frank Lampard rather than simply trying to throw money at every problem that comes up in the hope that it can hide his shortcomings, but it does sound like Chelsea could be a team to watch in the window next month.