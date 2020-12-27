As we look ahead to the new year, there are various footballing records that can be broken in 2021, and that will give Cristiano Ronaldo et al even more motivation than usual.

It’s the chance for the biggest names in the game to leave an indelible mark on the history of the sport, and some records that were previously thought could never be beaten could certainly be toppled in the new year.

Lionel Messi has already shown the way, having beaten Pele’s mark of 643 goals for one club. In this day and age it’s an astonishing figure.

So, what other records may have a new name next to them come this time next year?

According to BBC Sport, Ronaldo needs seven goals to equal the international world record of Iran legend Ali Daei (109 goals between 1993 and 2006).

At Euro 2020, if the Portuguese scores one goal, he’ll overtake Michel Platini (9) as the tournament’s highest-ever scorer.

He can also become the first person to play at five European Championships, as well as beating Karel Poborsky’s record of six assists, should he get two in the tournament.

Sergio Ramos needs seven international caps to beat the record of Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan, who played 184 times between 1995 and 2012.

Juventus could become the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to win 10 consecutive domestic titles, whilst Tottenham’s Harry Kane already has 10 assists in his first 14 Premier League games and therefore needs just 11 to beat the current record held by Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry.