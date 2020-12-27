According to the Athletic (subscription required), Wolves have enquired about the possibility of taking Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic on loan in the January transfer window.

The Premier League side are on the hunt for another centre-forward as Raul Jimenez is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a fractured skull.

Jimenez suffered the worrying injury in a nasty clash of heads with David Luiz when the Wanderers beat Arsenal at the end of last month.

Jovic signed for Los Blancos last summer for a fee of £55m in a move that’s turned out to be a nightmare, as the Serbian has started just 11 of his 32 appearances – scoring just twice.

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers adds that a move to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for Jovic looks unlikely at this moment in time, with Wolves eyeing a standard loan deal – whilst Madrid would want to recoup their £55m transfer fee via a mandatory permanent option after an initial loan.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Huge controversy as referee and VAR make double-error to rob Burnley against Leeds United Video: Arsenal star puts in superb shift with excellent pressing after return from lengthy injury vs Chelsea Video: Ian Wright literally in TEARS as Arsenal earn much-needed win over Chelsea

The Molineux could actually be the kind of environment that would allow Jovic – who turned 23 four days ago – to get his career back on track.

This is because the Serbia international is actually a former teammate of Jimenez’s at Benfica, with Jovic having been on the Portuguese giants’ books for three years.

Wolves’ shifted interest to a move for Jovic is a blow to Liverpool, as this has left the Wanderers seeing Reds outcast Divock Origi as a non-priority transfer target, per the Athletic’s report.