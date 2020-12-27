“Grass ain’t always greener” – These Chelsea fans aren’t on board despite top class manager confirming Premier League ambition

It’s almost impossible to tell if Frank Lampard is doing an adequate job at Chelsea purely because his remit has changed so drastically in a short space of time.

Initially it looked like he was doing a wonderful job as he worked past the transfer ban to introduce the youngsters into the first team and results were largely positive, so it suggested the club would use that model for years to come.

That was flipped on it’s head last summer when they spent incredible amounts of money in the transfer market, so Lampard was suddenly expected to win the league and developing the youngsters became largely irrelevant.

In truth he’s probably just doing fine – he’s certainly not exceeding expectations but he’s also doing enough to avoid the sack, but that is a line that he won’t be able to walk forever.

Every defeat leads to calls for his head and the surprising loss to Arsenal certainly didn’t strengthen his case, while the sudden availability of Thomas Tuchel is an interesting one:

Update Thomas Tuchel: The contract is now dismissed. #Tuchel is now free for a new club @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 27, 2020

The former PSG manager openly admitted that he wants to go to the Premier League next, while Chelsea look like the most obvious destination as Man United and Arsenal stand by their current managers.

You also have to consider that Chelsea aren’t afraid to make a change in the dug out so it’s natural that the Tuchel question will be asked, but would he actually improve matters?

He’s been sacked by Dortmund and PSG and there’s always a feeling that he’s not on great terms with his players, so plenty of Chelsea fans are suggesting that they should be sticking with Lampard for now:

Just a friendly reminder to all those calling for Tuchel to replace Lamps. Tuchel has been sacked from every managerial job he has had… The grass ain’t always greener.#CFC #Chelsea — CFC Bagsman (@LetsTalkBlue) December 27, 2020

Changing lampard for tuchel would be such a bad move season is long Chelsea is in a bad period they will bounce back, werner will bounce back, havertz will bounce back when every play is good if we then lose then we can talk about the manager — Jonathan Jijo (@JijoJonathan) December 27, 2020

We lose more money by sacking managers. Tuchel won’t be different. Keep Lampard. — AD (@Didntdonuffinn) December 27, 2020

PSG fan here ? tuchel is a fraud i dont think he’s better than lampard imo — RonnieFut10 (@RonnieFut10) December 27, 2020

Chelsea fans wanting tuchel over lampard are actually dillusional. The man couldnt win the champions league with PSG! — Christopher Scaife (@chriscaife) December 27, 2020

I hope Lampard proves all these hypocrites wrong as he DID last season

So crazy how ‘fans’ can turn on their Greatest EVER player because of 4 games in a SEASON!

Worst part is they want serial losers like Tuchel…mans got a fancy name and they cream lmao — Icy Kai (@Founded2003) December 27, 2020

I would like to know: if #lampsout , who would you like to be appointed? Because tuchel is not better than lampard, at that point I prefer to stick with him — Gab (@CFC_Gab) December 27, 2020

Lampard’s future could depend on how he gets on during the rest of this season but it’s never been made clear what he’s expected to win just now, so Tuchel may have to wait until the summer if he does have ambitions of taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The German does have the feeling of someone who will see some initial success before struggling when the pressure increases and being forced out, but it will be interesting to see where he goes next.