“I wanted to leave” – Lionel Messi speaks out on Luis Suarez and his own Barcelona future

The summer transfer window was largely dominated by the news that Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona, while the decision to keep him around has probably just pushed that pain to the end of this season.

He’s not looked like his usual self at times this season and Ronald Koeman’s arrival hasn’t sparked a serious turnaround, so there’s every reason to believe that Messi will be off in the summer unless the Presidential elections result in a serious change that he wants to be a part of.

He’s been speaking to La Sexta about a variety of issues today, so it’s likely that the Barcelona fans will be interested but ultimately worried about his comments here:

The decision to let Luis Suarez leave on a free transfer to a title rival was utter madness, but he’s also one of Lionel Messi’s best friends so that will also come into his final decision over his future.

It’s also interesting to hear that he absolutely wanted to leave and also felt like he could’ve forced his way out if he really wanted to, but it would’ve had a serious impact on his legacy at the club so you can understand why he chose not to pursue it.

He’s reached a point in his career where he needs to leave this summer if he does want to pursue one final challenge, but it still won’t look right to see him playing in any other kit.

