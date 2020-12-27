“I wanted to leave” – Lionel Messi speaks out on Luis Suarez and his own Barcelona future

The summer transfer window was largely dominated by the news that Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona, while the decision to keep him around has probably just pushed that pain to the end of this season.

He’s not looked like his usual self at times this season and Ronald Koeman’s arrival hasn’t sparked a serious turnaround, so there’s every reason to believe that Messi will be off in the summer unless the Presidential elections result in a serious change that he wants to be a part of.

He’s been speaking to La Sexta about a variety of issues today, so it’s likely that the Barcelona fans will be interested but ultimately worried about his comments here:

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “I spent the whole year telling Bartomeu that I wanted to leave Barcelona. But the president always said ‘No’. The burofax was a way to make it official. I thought I had completed a cycle. I needed a change. I wanted to go, Barça cycle was over”. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “What happened with Luis Suarez to Atléti was… crazy! He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable”. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “Leaving for free last summer? I knew that if we went to court, we would have won. Not just one lawyer told me that, many did. But I didn’t want to leave Barça in that way…”. ??? @delbarriotv @jordievole @barcacentre — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

The decision to let Luis Suarez leave on a free transfer to a title rival was utter madness, but he’s also one of Lionel Messi’s best friends so that will also come into his final decision over his future.

It’s also interesting to hear that he absolutely wanted to leave and also felt like he could’ve forced his way out if he really wanted to, but it would’ve had a serious impact on his legacy at the club so you can understand why he chose not to pursue it.

He’s reached a point in his career where he needs to leave this summer if he does want to pursue one final challenge, but it still won’t look right to see him playing in any other kit.