The 2020/21 campaign has been kind to Tottenham Hotspur thus far.

Despite an incredibly congested fixture list, the north Londoners were, until recently, sitting proudly atop the Premier League table and playing as well as at any time in the last few seasons.

Jose Mourinho finally seemed to be getting a consistent level of performance out of his stars, and though they now sit in eighth place, the table is slightly misleading given that they are just one win away from third.

Ahead of their match against Wolves on Sunday, the Portuguese is unlikely to be too enamoured by Serge Aurier’s recent words, given that they could potentially upset the dressing room equilibrium.

“When I say PSG is the club close to my heart, I don’t want journalists to say, ‘He can’t say that!’ But of course I will answer,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“It’s the club I’ve loved the most out of all the clubs I’ve played for.

“When I was a youngster at Lens, Paris was the club of my heart.

“One day, it would be no problem at all to go back, with pleasure. I will never turn down an offer from Paris, that is absolutely certain.

“If ever it comes up, why not? If it doesn’t, I’m very happy where I am and things are going well for me.”

More Stories / Latest News CL giants hoping for £50m transfer raid on Manchester United Potential January capture for Man United being compared with a young Lionel Messi Real Madrid increasingly confident of clinching transfer of Manchester City star

The strength of conviction in Aurier’s words suggest that the player is almost certainly angling for a January move should Mauricio Pochettino become, as expected, PSG’s new coach.