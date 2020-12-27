Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

In fact, the Gunners have seemingly already made an offer to the Spain international as he’s cleared to leave the Bernabeu for just €20million, according to Don Balon.

Isco has been a fine servant to Madrid for a number of years now, though he has recently fallen down in the pecking order in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

This could mean Isco is soon on his way out of Real, and Arsenal look to be in a good position to snap him up on the cheap, though Don Balon also link him with Juventus.

Mikel Arteta will hope his side can win this transfer battle, however, as Isco could be ideal to give his team some much-needed creativity in the attacking midfield department.

Mesut Ozil is no longer involved in the Arsenal first-team squad, while players like Dani Ceballos and Willian are having poor seasons so far.

Isco, at his best, could fit in well at Arsenal and give them a lift as The Athletic link them with similar players in Dominik Szoboszlai and Julian Brandt.