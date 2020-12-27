Menu

Jack Grealish mocks Arsenal star on Twitter following goal vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has jokily accused Bukayo Saka of lying about his goal for Arsenal against Chelsea being deliberate.

The youngster scored a delightful lob over Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in yesterday’s 3-1 Boxing Day win at the Emirates Stadium, but it isn’t clear if he meant it as a shot or as a cross.

MORE: Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal trio following coronavirus scare

Saka seems to be hinting he didn’t mean to try lobbing Mendy, tweeting that he saw the Blues ‘keeper off his line, though this is followed by a winking emoji.

This prompted Grealish to post a mocking response, accusing Saka of being a liar…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ian Wright literally in TEARS as Arsenal earn much-needed win over Chelsea
Personal terms agreed: Juventus a step closer to completing transfer of American teenager
Chelsea stat suggests questions need to be asked of Frank Lampard

It’s interesting to see Grealish get involved in this, but it makes sense that he wanted to take the opportunity to poke fun at his England team-mate.

The Villa star is enjoying a superb season and seems to be enjoying life in general as he clearly enjoyed Arsenal’s win over Chelsea yesterday.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.