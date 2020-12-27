Jack Grealish mocks Arsenal star on Twitter following goal vs Chelsea

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has jokily accused Bukayo Saka of lying about his goal for Arsenal against Chelsea being deliberate.

The youngster scored a delightful lob over Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in yesterday’s 3-1 Boxing Day win at the Emirates Stadium, but it isn’t clear if he meant it as a shot or as a cross.

Saka seems to be hinting he didn’t mean to try lobbing Mendy, tweeting that he saw the Blues ‘keeper off his line, though this is followed by a winking emoji.

This prompted Grealish to post a mocking response, accusing Saka of being a liar…

It’s interesting to see Grealish get involved in this, but it makes sense that he wanted to take the opportunity to poke fun at his England team-mate.

The Villa star is enjoying a superb season and seems to be enjoying life in general as he clearly enjoyed Arsenal’s win over Chelsea yesterday.