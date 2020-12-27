Arsenal consider pursuing transfer of Borussia Dortmund attacker

Arsenal are reportedly considering Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt as one of their options to strengthen that problem area of their squad.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Gunners, with their 3-1 win over Chelsea yesterday still leaving them in 14th in the table and just six points clear of the relegation zone.

It’s clear something needs to change at Arsenal this January, and Brandt could be a fine option for the club as they look at bringing in a new attacking player, according to The Athletic.

The Germany international has had a fine career in the Bundesliga, having shone at Dortmund and also at previous club Bayer Leverkusen, though he’s not had the best start to this season.

Somewhat surprisingly, Brandt has just one goal and one assist to his name so far this term, which doesn’t seem representative of his true quality.

Arsenal might do well to snap him up and see if they can get him back to his best, with the 24-year-old surely still having time to improve and become a world class player.

The Athletic also note that Arsenal were interested in Dominik Szoboszlai until he was poached by RB Leipzig, while the north Londoners are said to have cooled their interest in Houssem Aouar and Christian Eriksen.

This could mean Brandt ends up being a high-priority option, with The Athletic noting that it could be a busy winter for Arsenal in the transfer window.