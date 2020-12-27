“Not good” – Jurgen Klopp gives worrying update on yet another injured Liverpool defender

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the condition of Joel Matip after the defender picked up an injury during the draw to West Brom.

As if dropping two points at Anfield to a team in the relegation zone wasn’t bad enough, Klopp had another defender injured during the contest.

With Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez already out of action at current, Klopp could scarcely afford to lose another. Unfortunately, Matip has now bitten the dust.

The defender was forcibly withdrawn during today’s stalemate with the Baggies, with Klopp giving update on the damage done in his post-match press conference.

Unfortunately for anyone with any affiliation with Liverpool football club, Klopp has delivered bad news. It looks as though Matip could be set for a spell on the side-lines.

See Klopp’s full comments in the clip below, with the German revealing the initial prognosis is that Matip’s injury is “not good”. All Liverpool fans can do now is hope for the best.