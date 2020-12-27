Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea youngster will make rare Premier League start vs Aston Villa

As reported by Simon Johnson, Frank Lampard has confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will start for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Monday night.

Hudson-Odoi was a half-time substitute during Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal yesterday evening. The injection of energy was welcome, even if his assist for Tammy Abraham’s late consolation goal wasn’t enough to turn the tide in the contest.

The 20-year-old, who has struggled to force his way into Frank Lampard’s thinking, looks as though he will be given a rare start in the Premier League when Chelsea host in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Simon Johnson revealed via Twitter that Lampard has confirmed that to be the case.

Lampard has told #CFC’s Fifth Stand app that Hudson-Odoi will play against #AVFC. “Callum was fantastic with his energy. That’s what we needed and why he will play in the next game. If Callum plays like that, then he can be a really serious player.” — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 26, 2020

Even if Hudson-Odoi takes his chance on Monday, you feel as though he will still have an uphill task to displace Christian Pulisic and the returning Hakim Ziyech on the flanks.

If he finishes the season as a bit-part player with the Blues, you could be forgiven for thinking that it will be time for him to move on in search of regular first-team football.